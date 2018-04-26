Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Posts double-double in loss

Gortat posted 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one block across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 108-98 loss to the Raptors.

Gortat topped 30 minutes for the first time this series as Jonas Valanciunas saw extended run as well, notching double-digit rebounds for the first time this series for his first double-double. He struggled a bit offensively, but he still scored in double figures for the fourth time this postseason. The veteran also notably blocked his first shot of the series and will look to put on a similar performance as his team looks to stave off elimination in Game 6 Friday.