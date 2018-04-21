Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Produces offensively in limited floor time

Gortat scored 16 points (8-10 FG) to go along with five rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes during Friday's 122-103 win over the Raptors.

Gortat played just over half the game, but he scored effectively against the soft Toronto frountcourt, eclipsing his point total from the first two games of the series combined. He was coming off a dismal Game 2 which saw him held scoreless across just 12 minutes, so this was a nice bounce-back effort in a pivotal win. Gortat will need to give Washington something in the middle if they are to hang around in the series, and he'll look to do just that Sunday in Game 4.