Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Putrid in loss Saturday

Gortat had just three points (1-6 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes during Saturday's 129-102 loss to the Heat.

Gortat continues to be very bad, all the time. His production has been basically non-existent this season and his ownership in standard leagues is simply baffling. If you are looking for a big man as you head into your playoffs, there are likely better options out there, even in deeper leagues.