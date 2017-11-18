Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Records double-double in loss

Gortat posted 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds and one blocked shot across 28 minutes in Friday's 91-88 loss to the Heat.

Coming into Friday's game Gortat was in the midst of a rough patch, averaging only 7.6 points and 5.8 rebounds over five games, which is nowhere near the output you need from a center from a fantasy perspective. While he put up a good stat line in this matchup, his up-and-down performances are a cause for concern when considering Gortat in any format, as his rebounding totals aren't even satisfactory for the position. He only has value in deeper leagues right now.