Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Records double-double in loss
Gortat posted 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds and one blocked shot across 28 minutes in Friday's 91-88 loss to the Heat.
Coming into Friday's game Gortat was in the midst of a rough patch, averaging only 7.6 points and 5.8 rebounds over five games, which is nowhere near the output you need from a center from a fantasy perspective. While he put up a good stat line in this matchup, his up-and-down performances are a cause for concern when considering Gortat in any format, as his rebounding totals aren't even satisfactory for the position. He only has value in deeper leagues right now.
More News
-
Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Struggles during Wednesday's win•
-
Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Double-double in Sunday's win•
-
Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Double-doubles in OT loss•
-
Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Monster effort Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Plays 24 minutes in Wednesday's loss•
-
Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Dominates boards Thursday•
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...