Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Scoreless in 24 minutes Monday

Gorat failed to score (0-4 FG) and posted seven rebounds, three assists and four steals across 24 minutes in Monday's 116-69 loss to the Jazz.

The veteran big man managed to generate some serviceable counting stats despite coming up empty in the scoring column. Gortat had shot 50 percent or better in six of his previous eight games, so Monday's showing was an atypical bump in the road. The veteran remains a viable source of rebounds and a double-double candidate on any given night, but he's averaging his lowest amount of shot attempts (7.6) and points (9.7) since his 2010-11 campaign in Orlando.