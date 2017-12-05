Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Scoreless in 24 minutes Monday
Gorat failed to score (0-4 FG) and posted seven rebounds, three assists and four steals across 24 minutes in Monday's 116-69 loss to the Jazz.
The veteran big man managed to generate some serviceable counting stats despite coming up empty in the scoring column. Gortat had shot 50 percent or better in six of his previous eight games, so Monday's showing was an atypical bump in the road. The veteran remains a viable source of rebounds and a double-double candidate on any given night, but he's averaging his lowest amount of shot attempts (7.6) and points (9.7) since his 2010-11 campaign in Orlando.
More News
-
Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Collects double-double Friday•
-
Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Records double-double in loss•
-
Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Struggles during Wednesday's win•
-
Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Double-double in Sunday's win•
-
Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Double-doubles in OT loss•
-
Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Monster effort Wednesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...