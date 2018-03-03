Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Scores eight points in loss

Gortat had just eight points (3-7 FG, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 24 minutes during Friday's 102-95 loss to Toronto.

Gortat continues to be owned in a lot of leagues despite his poor performances. He has now scored in double-figures in just one of his past eight games while recording only five blocks in that same period. His numbers are down from last season and he offers basically no upside. He is certainly a drop candidate in all but the deeper formats.