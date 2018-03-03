Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Scores eight points in loss
Gortat had just eight points (3-7 FG, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 24 minutes during Friday's 102-95 loss to Toronto.
Gortat continues to be owned in a lot of leagues despite his poor performances. He has now scored in double-figures in just one of his past eight games while recording only five blocks in that same period. His numbers are down from last season and he offers basically no upside. He is certainly a drop candidate in all but the deeper formats.
More News
-
Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Collects double-double in loss•
-
Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Goes scoreless in Wednesday's loss•
-
Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Wants to end career in Orlando•
-
Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Nearly perfect from floor Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Scoreless in 24 minutes Monday•
-
Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Collects double-double Friday•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...