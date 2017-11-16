Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Struggles during Wednesday's win

Gortat registered two points (0-6 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, and two steals in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 102-93 win over the Heat.

Gortat was effective despite his mediocre line. However, this was his sixth single-digit scoring effort in the last nine bouts and his second two-point performance in the past three, this after scoring 12.3 points per during October. Moreover, Gortat's rebounding numbers have also fallen off in November, as he's averaging 7.0 boards this month compared to 9.7 in October. Perhaps the veteran center will turn things around, but it seems as if Markieff Morris returning to the lineup (back on Nov. 3) has hurt Gortat.