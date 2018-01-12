Wizards' Marcin Gortat: Wants to end career in Orlando

Gortat said Friday that he doesn't envision playing beyond the end of his current contract and would "love" to finish his career with the Magic, the Orlando Sentinel reports. "I would love to join the team for maybe two or three months, or maybe half a season at least," Gortat said at Friday's shootaround.

The soon-to-be-34-year-old began his NBA career in Orlando, serving primarily as the backup to Dwight Howard for the bulk of three seasons before a trade sent him to Phoenix. Gortat signed with the Wizards in 2013 and has started all but two games over the last four-and-a-half years, but he'll enter 2018-19 in the final year of his contract. While the native of Poland hasn't made up his mind, he implied Friday that he believes he'll move on from the NBA following the conclusion of next season. "The way NBA politics goes right now, I'm afraid that next year might be my last year," Gortat said. "This is how I feel right now. Obviously, we're going to have a summer, then another year of basketball and then I'm going to think about it. But the way I feel right now, it's like next year might be my last year of my career." Of course, plenty can change in a matter of a year-and-a-half, but it's rather rare for a player to openly express his desire to play for another team, so Gortat's situation will be one to keep an eye on long-term, particularly as the 2019 trade deadline approaches.