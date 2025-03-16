Smart has been downgraded to out for Saturday's game against the Nuggets due to a non-COVID illness.
Smart has scored in double digits in six of his nine appearances off the bench since the end of the All-Star break, but the veteran won't be able to suit up in this contest. His next chance to play will come Monday against the Trail Blazers.
