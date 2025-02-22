Smart played 17 minutes and finished with five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two steals, one assist and one rebound in Friday's 104-101 loss to the Bucks.

Smart and fellow trade-deadline pickup Khris Middleton both made their Wizards debuts for the team's first game out of the All-Star break, with the latter getting more minutes (25) and producing the better fantasy line (12 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals) of the two. Though Smart looks like he'll be part of the rotation when available, he'll be hard pressed to see his minutes climb dramatically unless the Wizards are without multiple other key players. At 9-46, the Wizards aren't incentivized to open up major playing time for the 30-year-old Smart at the expense of young guards and wings like Bub Carrington, Bilal Coulibaly and Kyshawn George.