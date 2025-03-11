Smart (finger) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Pistons.
Smart has been battling a partial muscle tear in his right index finger and was held out of Monday's game against Toronto, but he's all set to return for the second leg of this back-to-back set. With Bilal Coulibaly (hip) ruled out, Smart could potentially see an uptick in minutes on the wings.
