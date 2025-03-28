Smart (illness) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Nets.
Smart is in jeopardy of missing his third consecutive contest due to a non-COVID illness. If the veteran guard remains on the shelf, AJ Johnson and Colby Jones are candidates for an uptick in playing time.
