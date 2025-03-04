Smart contributed eight points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 18 minutes during Monday's 106-90 loss to the Heat.

Smart has played in only five games for the Wizards since being traded to Washington, and the veteran journeyman has struggled to make an impact with his new team. The 30-year-old is averaging 1.4 steals per game but hasn't been a game-changer offensively with 9.0 points and 1.6 assists per contest throughout five games.