Smart won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Kings due to a right index finger partial extensor hood tear.
Smart continues to deal with a right index finger injury and will be forced to sit out the first leg of Washington's back-to-back Wednesday. AJ Johnson, Anthony Gill and Jaylen Martin are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Smart's next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with Orlando.
