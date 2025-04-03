Smart (finger) isn't on the injury report for Thursday's game versus the Magic.
Smart sat out the first leg of Washington's back-to-back due to finger injury management but is set to play Thursday. With Jordan Poole (elbow) out against Orlando, Smart could receive increased playing time in Washington's backcourt.
