Smart won't start in Sunday's game against Boston, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Jordan Poole (elbow) will return to game action, pushing Smart to the bench. Over his last five outings (one start), the veteran guard has averaged 8.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals across 17.6 minutes per game.

