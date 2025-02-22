Smart (finger) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Orlando.
Smart made his Wizards debut Friday against the Bucks and finished with five points, one rebound, one assist and two steals over 17 minutes in a loss. The veteran guard is still dealing with a partial muscle tear in his right index finger, but he could return for the second leg of the Wizards' back-to-back set Monday against the Nets.
