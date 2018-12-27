Wizards' Markieff Morris: Another solid effort off bench
Morris recorded 12 points (4-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 106-95 loss to the Pistons.
Morris has now posted three-straight double-digit point totals in an average of 25.3 minutes. While other statistics are down this season for Morris, he continues to be a solid contributor from the bench for the Wizards. His scoring ability on the outside alone for a big man helps him see minutes, and he does have the potential for more rebounds and blocks moving forward.
