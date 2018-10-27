Wizards' Markieff Morris: Another solid night in loss
Morris contributed 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 37 minutes in the Wizards' 116-112 loss to the Kings on Friday.
Morris continues to be one of the steadier components of the Wizards' first unit during the team's underwhelming 1-4 start. The veteran big man has scored in double digits in all five games thus far, shooting an impressive 55.1 percent, including 50.0 percent from three-point range. Coupled with strong work on the boards and multiple blocks in three contests, the 29-year-old is delivering about as expected for those who made a mid-round investment in him.
