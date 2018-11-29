Wizards' Markieff Morris: Another strong effort in loss
Morris finished with 22 points (9-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 125-104 loss to the Pelicans.
Morris continues to play well in his new bench role, having now scored in double-digits in five consecutive games. he has also been rebounding the ball well as well as loading up on the three ball. He has hit multiple three-pointers across the same five-game stretch and with regular playing time coming his way, should be rostered everywhere, at least for the short-term.
