Wizards' Markieff Morris: Back in action Friday
Morris practiced Thursday after clearing concussion protocol, and head coach Scott Brooks said he will play in Friday's game against the Thunder, Ben Standig of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Morris looks to have avoided anything serious with his concussion, as his absence will not extend beyond one game. With Dwight Howard (back) also returning to the lineup, the Wizards will be 100 percent healthy for Friday and send out their preferred starting unit for the first time this season.
More News
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Heads to locker room with face injury•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Will play vs. Clippers•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Participating in warm ups•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Misses Saturday's practice with flu•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...