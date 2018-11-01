Wizards' Markieff Morris: Back in action Friday

Morris practiced Thursday after clearing concussion protocol, and head coach Scott Brooks said he will play in Friday's game against the Thunder, Ben Standig of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Morris looks to have avoided anything serious with his concussion, as his absence will not extend beyond one game. With Dwight Howard (back) also returning to the lineup, the Wizards will be 100 percent healthy for Friday and send out their preferred starting unit for the first time this season.