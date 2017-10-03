Wizards' Markieff Morris: Cleared of charges in assault case

Morris (abdomen) has been found not guilty on all counts of felony assault charges, Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reports.

Morris, as well as brother and Celtics' forward Marcus Morris, have been been found not guilty of a 2015 assault charge, so both players are expected to return to their respective teams and are unlikely to be given a suspension. That being said, after undergoing surgery to repair a sports hernia back at the end of September, Morris is still slated to be sidelined for another four-to-six weeks while going through the recovery process. That puts a return roughly at the start of November, though additional updates should be provided as he progresses.