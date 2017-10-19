Wizards' Markieff Morris: Close to returning to full practice
Morris (abdomen) participated in non-contact practice Thursday, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Morris underwent surgery to repair a hernia back in September and seems to be on pace to come back at his original expected return date, which was the beginning of November. If Jason Smith (shoulder) doesn't play Friday, Mike Scott is in line for extra minutes.
More News
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Cleared of charges in assault case•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Will miss six-to-eight weeks following surgery•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Expected to miss camp after sports hernia surgery•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Could miss start of camp•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Fills up box score in Game 4 win•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Not slowed by injured ankle•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....