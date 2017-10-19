Wizards' Markieff Morris: Close to returning to full practice

Morris (abdomen) participated in non-contact practice Thursday, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Morris underwent surgery to repair a hernia back in September and seems to be on pace to come back at his original expected return date, which was the beginning of November. If Jason Smith (shoulder) doesn't play Friday, Mike Scott is in line for extra minutes.

