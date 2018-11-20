Wizards' Markieff Morris: Coming off bench Tuesday
Morris will come off the bench Tuesday against the Clippers, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
In an effort to potentially bring a spark to the underperforming Wizards, coach Scott Brooks will change the starting five Tuesday. Morris will be bumped out of the lineup in exchange for Kelly Oubre.
