Wizards' Markieff Morris: Could be back by end of week
Morris (abdomen, suspension) could make his season debut before the end of the week, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Morris underwent surgery to address a sports hernia back on Sept. 22, but coach Scott Brooks intimated that the forward could return to game action in the near future. Morris returned to contact work more than a week ago, and at this point it may simply be a matter of building up his endurance after an injury that's quite physically limiting. Morris complicated the situation by picking up a one-game suspension for leaving the bench during an altercation in Friday's loss to the Warriors, so he'll have to be designated as an active player in order to serve the ban. As a result, Morris almost certainly won't play Wednesday against Phoenix, but if he's activated and serves the suspension that night, he could conceivably make his debut Friday against Cleveland or Sunday in Toronto.
More News
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Receives one-game suspension•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Likely out next three games•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Progresses to one-on-one contact•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Close to returning to full practice•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Cleared of charges in assault case•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Will miss six-to-eight weeks following surgery•
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...