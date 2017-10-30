Wizards' Markieff Morris: Could be back by end of week

Morris (abdomen, suspension) could make his season debut before the end of the week, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Morris underwent surgery to address a sports hernia back on Sept. 22, but coach Scott Brooks intimated that the forward could return to game action in the near future. Morris returned to contact work more than a week ago, and at this point it may simply be a matter of building up his endurance after an injury that's quite physically limiting. Morris complicated the situation by picking up a one-game suspension for leaving the bench during an altercation in Friday's loss to the Warriors, so he'll have to be designated as an active player in order to serve the ban. As a result, Morris almost certainly won't play Wednesday against Phoenix, but if he's activated and serves the suspension that night, he could conceivably make his debut Friday against Cleveland or Sunday in Toronto.