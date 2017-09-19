Wizards' Markieff Morris: Could miss start of camp

Morris could miss the start of training camp while standing trial in a 2015 assault case, CBS Sports reports.

Both Markieff and his twin brother Marcus were alleged to be involved in an assault that took place in Phoenix back when they were members of the Suns. While the details of the case are being disputed, there's a chance Morris could miss the first few days of training camp, which is set to begin Sept. 26, if the trial drags into the latter days of September. Perhaps more concerning, though, is the possibility that Morris could face legal punishment or discipline from the league if he's ultimately found guilty in the assault.