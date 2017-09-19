Wizards' Markieff Morris: Could miss start of camp
Morris could miss the start of training camp while standing trial in a 2015 assault case, CBS Sports reports.
Both Markieff and his twin brother Marcus were alleged to be involved in an assault that took place in Phoenix back when they were members of the Suns. While the details of the case are being disputed, there's a chance Morris could miss the first few days of training camp, which is set to begin Sept. 26, if the trial drags into the latter days of September. Perhaps more concerning, though, is the possibility that Morris could face legal punishment or discipline from the league if he's ultimately found guilty in the assault.
More News
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Fills up box score in Game 4 win•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Not slowed by injured ankle•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Will play in Game 2 vs. Celtics•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Remains game-time decision Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Not officially ruled out for Game 2•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: 'I'm playing [Game 2]'•
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...
-
Small forward: Durant, LeBron still rule
There's plenty of elite talent at the small forward position, and you want to make sure you...
-
PG Tiers: Curry, Harden out front
There aren't any surprises to come with the elite Fantasy point guards this season. What about...
-
Murray, Russell have sleeper appeal
This was a crazy NBA offseason, filled with tons of roster turnover. That means there is plenty...