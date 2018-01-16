Wizards' Markieff Morris: Dealing with ankle injury

Morris did not practice Tuesday after rolling in ankle in Monday's loss to the Bucks, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

With the Wizards about to head out on a five-game road trip, it's possible that the team is electing to be extra cautious with Morris, but it's unclear exactly how severe the ankle injury is. The team should have an official update on Morris' status following shootaround Wednesday morning in Charlotte.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories