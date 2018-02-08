Wizards' Markieff Morris: Dealing with sprained left wrist

Morris is dealing with a sprained left wrist he suffered from Tuesday against the 76ers but is still expected to play in Thursday's matchup with the Celtics, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

While Morris sporting a brace on his left wrist is somewhat concerning, the power forward doesn't appear to think that he is in line to miss any time with the seemingly minor injury. Expect Morris' status to be confirmed closer to tip-off Thursday, but all signs are pointing to him being on the floor against the Celtics.