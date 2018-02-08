Wizards' Markieff Morris: Dealing with sprained left wrist
Morris is dealing with a sprained left wrist he suffered from Tuesday against the 76ers but is still expected to play in Thursday's matchup with the Celtics, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.
While Morris sporting a brace on his left wrist is somewhat concerning, the power forward doesn't appear to think that he is in line to miss any time with the seemingly minor injury. Expect Morris' status to be confirmed closer to tip-off Thursday, but all signs are pointing to him being on the floor against the Celtics.
More News
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Posts modest numbers in loss•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Posts double-double versus Pacers•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores 16 points in victory•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Posts strong all-around line Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores team-high 23 in Saturday's win•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Will play Wednesday•
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...