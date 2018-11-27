Wizards' Markieff Morris: Double-double in win

Morris produced 22 points (8-12 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals and an assist in 40 minutes Monday against the Rockets.

Morris had his first double-double in what was one of his best all-around performances of the season. The veterans production has slowly eroded over his stay with Washington, and he is averaging 10.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, his worst output in the past five years. Morris still holds some modest value with his ability to make threes (1.3 per game) and his steady role, however owners may need to look elsewhere if his production continues to slip.