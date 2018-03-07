Wizards' Markieff Morris: Double-doubles in victory
Morris had 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 117-113 victory over the Heat.
Morris saw some additional run Tuesday with Otto Porter (hip) leaving the game early and Marcin Gortat just playing badly. Morris has put together some nice games of late but still offers little upside outside of points and rebounds. If Porter is forced to miss some time, Morris could be worth a look in standard leagues based purely on the minutes he will be required to play.
