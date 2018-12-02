Wizards' Markieff Morris: Drops 20 off bench

Morris scored 20 points (9-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt) while adding seven rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks in 29 minutes during Saturday's 102-88 win over the Nets.

He's adjusting well to the second unit, and Morris has scored at least 20 points while shooting better than 50 percent from the floor in three of his last four games -- although the fourth was a two-point disaster against the Sixers on Friday. While consistency remains an issue for the 29-year-old, his new role as the Wizards' sixth man arguably gives him more fantasy upside than he had in the starting five, fighting for looks with John Wall and Bradley Beal.