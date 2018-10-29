Wizards' Markieff Morris: Enters concussion protocol
Morris is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies after entering the NBA's concussion protocol.
The Wizards haven't revealed whether Morris has been diagnosed with a concussion or if he's simply dealing with related symptoms, but he won't gain clearance to suit up Tuesday until he passes through all phases of the protocol. Morris recently got over a bout with the flu that threatened his availability for Sunday's 136-104 loss to the Clippers, but he ultimately started at power forward and played 14 unproductive minutes before exiting after taking an elbow to the face.
