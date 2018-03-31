Wizards' Markieff Morris: Exits due to flu-like symptoms
Morris will not return to Saturday's contest against the Hornets as a result of flu-like symptoms, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Morris left the bench and went to the locker room as a result of the symptoms. In his stead, Mike Scott, Jason Smith and Kelly Oubre could all see some extra minutes. Morris' next chance to take the floor comes Sunday against the Bulls -- a contest that he should tentatively be considered questionable for.
More News
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Posts solid all-around line•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores 13 points Sunday•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Strong all-around game in Friday's loss•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Major downturn in Wednesday's loss•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Puts up 20/7/4 line in double-overtime win•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores season-high 27 points Tuesday•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...