Wizards' Markieff Morris: Exits due to flu-like symptoms

Morris will not return to Saturday's contest against the Hornets as a result of flu-like symptoms, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Morris left the bench and went to the locker room as a result of the symptoms. In his stead, Mike Scott, Jason Smith and Kelly Oubre could all see some extra minutes. Morris' next chance to take the floor comes Sunday against the Bulls -- a contest that he should tentatively be considered questionable for.