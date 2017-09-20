Wizards' Markieff Morris: Expected to miss camp after sports hernia surgery
Morris will undergo sports hernia surgery Friday and is expected to miss training camp, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.
Morris, who is currently on trial facing felony assault charges, will now add sports hernia surgery on top of his busy offseason. He's dealt with the issue before, undergoing surgery for the same problem back in 2010 as a junior at Kansas. That year, he only missed preseason practices and went on to have the best season of his collegiate career. While that's somewhat promising, Morris is still expected to miss this year's training camp, with a more comprehensive timetable coming after the conclusion of the surgery. Even then, it's no guarantee he'll play if he's healthy, as the outcome of the trial could mean disciplinary action by the league if he's found guilty. If Morris ends up missing a chunk of the regular season, it seems likely the Wizards would slide Otto Porter up to power forward while inserting Kelly Oubre into the starting five at small forward.
