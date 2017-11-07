Wizards' Markieff Morris: Expected to play 24 minutes Tuesday
Morris is expected to play 24 minutes in Tuesday's matchup with the Mavericks, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Morris will likely see another increase in his minutes Tuesday as he is playing in his third straight game after missing the first seven of the season. While Morris is still on a minutes restriction, the fact that he's due for an increase means he has yet to face any setbacks and could be playing without any restrictions in the near future.
