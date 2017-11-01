Wizards' Markieff Morris: Expected to serve suspension Wednesday

Morris (abdomen) is expected to serve his suspension Wednesday against the Suns, meaning his season debut will probably come Friday against the Cavaliers, Ben Standig of NBC Washington reports.

The Wizards are expected to activate Morris, who has been recovering from sports hernia surgery, for Wednesday's contest. As a result, he can serve his one-game suspension for leaving the bench during an altercation. Since he'll be active, we can likely assume he's healthy, meaning his season debut has a strong chance of coming Friday against Cleveland. If he returns then, Kelly Oubre is the player most likely to see a workload reduction.