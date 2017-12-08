Wizards' Markieff Morris: Fills box score in victory
Morris totaled 21 points (8-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 31 minutes in Thursday's 109-99 victory over Phoenix.
Morris had arguably his best outing of the season, chipping in across the board. He has been disappointing since returning from an early-season injury, but with John Wall (knee) likely out for another few games, he should be able to put up some nice numbers. This performance did come against an understrength Suns team, so we will need to see him do it again before we are believing in him.
More News
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Puts up 11 points in defeat•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores season-high 23 points•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: No longer on minutes restriction•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Will be limited to around 24 minutes Sunday•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores 15 points but fouls out in 22 minutes•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: To push for 26-to-28 minutes Monday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.