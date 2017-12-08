Wizards' Markieff Morris: Fills box score in victory

Morris totaled 21 points (8-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 31 minutes in Thursday's 109-99 victory over Phoenix.

Morris had arguably his best outing of the season, chipping in across the board. He has been disappointing since returning from an early-season injury, but with John Wall (knee) likely out for another few games, he should be able to put up some nice numbers. This performance did come against an understrength Suns team, so we will need to see him do it again before we are believing in him.