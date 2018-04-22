Wizards' Markieff Morris: Fined 25 Gs
Morris was five $25,000 by the NBA for his actions in an altercation with the Raptors OG Anunoby during the first quarter of Game 3 in their playoff series Friday, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.
The league assessed Morris the fine for "attempting to escalate an altercation and pushing a game official" during the scuffle. No further disciplinary action is expected.
