Wizards' Markieff Morris: Fined 25 Gs

Morris was five $25,000 by the NBA for his actions in an altercation with the Raptors OG Anunoby during the first quarter of Game 3 in their playoff series Friday, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

The league assessed Morris the fine for "attempting to escalate an altercation and pushing a game official" during the scuffle. No further disciplinary action is expected.

