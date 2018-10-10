Wizards' Markieff Morris: Game-time call Wednesday
Morris (abdomen) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's preseason game against the Pistons.
Morris was a late scratch Monday against the Knicks with a sore abdomen and it appears he may still be dealing with some discomfort. The expectation is that Morris will test everything out during pregame warmups, so another update should be provided just before tip-off. If Morris can't give it a go, Jeff Green is expected to pick up a second straight start. Green tallied 16 points, five rebounds, three assists and a block in 26 minutes as a fill-in Monday.
