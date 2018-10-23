Wizards' Markieff Morris: Goes off in overtime thriller
Morris had 28 points (9-15 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 25 minutes during Monday's 125-124 victory over Portland.
Morris came to life in a big way Monday, hitting six triples on his way to a team-high 28 points in just 25 minutes of action. Morris was on fire to close out the game, leading the Wizards to a much-needed victory. Ian Mahinmi (back) left the game after just four minutes which allowed Morris to see some extra playing time. Dwight Howard (back) is due back soon but until then, Morris should probably be owned in standard leagues, although don't expect performances like this every night.
More News
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Plays 10 minutes in preseason finale•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Starting Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Late scratch Monday•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Fined 25 Gs•
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...