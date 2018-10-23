Wizards' Markieff Morris: Goes off in overtime thriller

Morris had 28 points (9-15 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 25 minutes during Monday's 125-124 victory over Portland.

Morris came to life in a big way Monday, hitting six triples on his way to a team-high 28 points in just 25 minutes of action. Morris was on fire to close out the game, leading the Wizards to a much-needed victory. Ian Mahinmi (back) left the game after just four minutes which allowed Morris to see some extra playing time. Dwight Howard (back) is due back soon but until then, Morris should probably be owned in standard leagues, although don't expect performances like this every night.