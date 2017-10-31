Wizards' Markieff Morris: Goes through 5-on-5, could be cleared to serve suspension

Morris (abdomen) went through 5-on-5 work at practice Tuesday, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

The Wizards are hoping to get Morris cleared in advance of Wednesday's game against the Suns, meaning he'd then be able to serve the one-game suspension he picked up for leaving the bench during an altercation Friday against the Warriors. If Morris is, indeed, cleared, he'll sit out Wednesday night before likely making his season debut Friday versus the Cavaliers. It's unclear if Morris will be eased back into action, but the expectation is that he'll eventually return to the starting lineup, which would probably push Kelly Oubre to the bench.