Wizards' Markieff Morris: Heads to locker room with face injury

Morris left Sunday's game against the Clippers after taking an elbow to the face, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Morris being slow to move to the locker room certainly isn't a good sign for his health, and chances are he is done for the night. Expect an update on what exactly Morris suffered from after the contest. Jeff Green is in line to see more minutes in the frontcourt in Morris' absence.

