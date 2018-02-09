Wizards' Markieff Morris: Held out of practice Friday

Morris did not practice Friday due to a swollen left hand, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Morris was dealing with a sprained left hand prior to Thursday's game against the Celtics, but he was able to play through it, logging 29 minutes in the overtime loss. The pain looks to be lingering though, so Morris should be considered questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Bulls. Expect another update once the team goes through shootaround in the morning.