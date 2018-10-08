Wizards' Markieff Morris: Late scratch Monday

Morris is dealing with a sore abdominal and is a late scratch from Monday's preseason matchup with the Knicks.

The Wizards had previously indicated they expected to go with the same starting five, so Morris' absence is certainly surprising. With Morris sidelined, it seems likely Otto Porter will shift over to power forward with Kelly Oubre picking up the start at small forward. Morris donesn't appear to be in danger of missing any regular season time.