Wizards' Markieff Morris: Late scratch with hip injury
Morris will not play Wednesday against the Grizzlies.
This is the first we've heard of the issue, and at this point it's unclear if Morris is in any danger of missing multiple games. Regardless, he apparently sustained the injury sometime during Tuesday's loss to Brooklyn, in which he finished with six points in just 19 minutes. Mike Scott will get the start in Morris' place Wednesday.
