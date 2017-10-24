Wizards' Markieff Morris: Likely out next three games

Morris (abdomen) went through 4-on-4 drills Tuesday, but he's unlikely to return during the team's current three-game road trip, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

Morris is basically a full participant in practice at this point, but the Wizards aren't planning to rush him back after undergoing sports hernia surgery back in September. If Morris does sit out this road trip as expected, he'll miss at least three more games, with his first shot to take the court coming Nov. 1 against the Suns. Look for additional updates on his practice availability over the next week, though in the meantime, Kelly Oubre is expected to pick up another start on Wednesday. Jason Smith (shoulder) should also pick up more minutes if he's cleared to play.