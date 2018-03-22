Wizards' Markieff Morris: Major downturn in Wednesday's loss
Morris totaled five points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 98-90 loss to the Spurs.
It was a drastic downturn for the big man, who'd scored between 15 and 27 points in the three games prior, and in double digits in nine of his previous 10 contests overall. Morris' 33.3 percent success rate from the field naturally played a major part in his reduced production and represented his worst figure in that category since back on Jan. 22. Given that's he's typically been a lot more involved on the offensive end than he was Wednesday (double-digit shot attempts in seven of the prior nine games), Morris is likely to be back to a more typical usage level against the Nuggets on Friday night.
More News
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Puts up 20/7/4 line in double-overtime win•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores season-high 27 points Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores 17 in Friday's win•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores 12 points in loss•
-
Wizards' Markieff Morris: Scores 14 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...