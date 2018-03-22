Wizards' Markieff Morris: Major downturn in Wednesday's loss

Morris totaled five points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 98-90 loss to the Spurs.

It was a drastic downturn for the big man, who'd scored between 15 and 27 points in the three games prior, and in double digits in nine of his previous 10 contests overall. Morris' 33.3 percent success rate from the field naturally played a major part in his reduced production and represented his worst figure in that category since back on Jan. 22. Given that's he's typically been a lot more involved on the offensive end than he was Wednesday (double-digit shot attempts in seven of the prior nine games), Morris is likely to be back to a more typical usage level against the Nuggets on Friday night.