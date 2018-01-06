Wizards' Markieff Morris: Matches career high in rebounds

Morris tallied 12 points (5-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 17 rebounds and two blocks across 32 minutes in Friday's 102-100 win over the Grizzlies.

Morris was a dominant force on the glass, taking advantage of some spotty shooting on the part of the Grizzlies to equal his career best in boards, 16 of which came in the defensive glass. The veteran big man's two late free throws also allowed the Wizards to hold on after Memphis' furious fourth-quarter rally. Morris has been more consistent in his production as of late, as he's scored in double digits in five of his last seven games while also producing three straight double-digit rebounding efforts.