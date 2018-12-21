Wizards' Markieff Morris: Misses practice Friday
Morris missed practice Friday due to an illness, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.
The Kansas product didn't practice Friday as he came down with an undisclosed illness. Morris will likely be a game time decision for Saturday's game against Phoenix and may end up playing if his illness is not too severe.
