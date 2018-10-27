Wizards' Markieff Morris: Misses Saturday's practice with flu
Morris, due to the flu, missed Saturday's practice, Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Morris may be able to recover in time for Sunday's game against the Clippers, and more information about his status should arrive following that day's morning shootaround. If he ends up missing the contest, Jeff Green and Kelly Oubre could see extra run.
